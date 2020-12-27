Advertisement

One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One man has died after an overnight shooting at a Knoxville bar Sunday.

Knoxville police responded to a shooting at Billiards and Brews on the 8000 block of Unicorn Drive around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

KPD says officers attempted CPR on the victim until an ambulance arrived to bring the victim to UT Medical Center. Shortly after arriving at the UTMC, the victim was pronounced dead.

Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be made anonymously.

