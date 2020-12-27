Advertisement

South Carolina hires Will Friend away from UT

The Alabama grad just wrapped up his third season on Rocky Top
Will Friend
Will Friend(Gamecock Football/Twitter)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shane Beamer has begun assembling his coaching staff ahead of the new year. South Carolina announced the hiring of three new assistant coaches Sunday evening, including Vols offensive line coach Will Friend.

Under Friend’s tenure, the Vol offensive line anchored an offense that improved in scoring offense, total offense, passing yards, rushing yards and third down conversion percentage in 2019.

The Alabama grad just wrapped up his third season on Rocky Top.

