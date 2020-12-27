Advertisement

Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home

Investigators looking into the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville now believe the blast was likely the result of a suicide bombing, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WVLT) - Investigators looking into the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville now believe the blast was likely the result of a suicide bombing, CNN reports.

Officials previously said they have recovered human remains at the scene of the bombing in downtown Nashville and agents are not looking for another suspect.

On Christmas morning, police responded to a call of shots fired early Friday near the AT&T building in downtown Nashville. Instead, they found an RV that was blaring warnings about a bomb before it detonated around 6:30 a.m.

Law enforcement are identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as a person of interest in the case. At last checked, FBI agents were searching Warner’s Nashville area home.

At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion. They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim.

Police later said they believed the bombing to be an “intentional act.” No motive has been given.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

