Trikes are taking off as a way for people to stay active, reduce pain

Trailside Trikes in South Knoxville are looking to help provide for folks wanting to get active
Recumbent Trikes are gaining popularity.
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Recumbent Trikes are becoming popular among folks wanting to get outside and get active.

”I was struggling to keep an active lifestyle mainly pain in my wrists and neck so I started researching my options,” said Patti Treece who owns two trikes.

Reclined, with three wheels, the trikes are said to reduce pain and help with people who may have balance issues on a traditional bike.

”Stability is one of those things people really switch to trikes for,” said Matt Krick who is an employee at Trailside Trikes.

Trailside Trikes is located in south Knoxville and is helping bring the up and coming modes of transportation to people in a city with a number of traditional bike stores.

”We often like to think if you’re out riding a trike and maybe you’re stopping for an event if you’re riding your bike you set it on a tree and you’re like ‘man I wish I had a lawnchair’ well your trike is a lawn chair and a mode of transportation all in one so there are some hybrid uses to them as well,” said Krick.

Trikes usually start at $1,100 and can cost up to $10,000.

”We always use the word investment, this is an investment in your health and this is an investment in your own physical activity,” said Krick.

For many who make the investment, they believe it’s worth the money.

”It has helped the pain significantly. When I am on a trike riding it just dissolves,” said Treece. ”The comfort is so much more than riding a bike that I can’t imagine going back to a bike.”

