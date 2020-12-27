Weather Alert: Soaker to ring in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a massive gap in temperatures late Sunday, from those that still have snow on the ground, to those that don’t. Places like Monticello were nearly 20 degrees warmer than Knoxville!

A little quick rain on Monday will help melt more – but not all – of the snow.

The New Year’s Eve rain is still WVLT Weather Alert worthy, but the snow potential is trending downwards for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After another morning in the teens, the sunshine helped bump us back closer to a ‘typical’ end of the year day. In the Valley, some will see a re-freeze Sunday night, but increasing clouds and surface moisture should prevent temps from tanking again.

Lows should range from the upper 20s where it snowed, to the middle 30s on the Plateau and in Monroe and McMinn Counties.

We’re still targeting some light and sporadic showers Monday morning. These should not amount to much, but could melt a few more of the icy patches. Most of those are ‘northern exposures’ where the sun has a harder time reaching.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.