What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
Picture Credit: Heather Engle(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in Harlan County witnessed something Saturday evening that we are still trying to figure out what they saw.

Heather Engle shot this video around 5:36 p.m. Saturday night. Several others also captured the phenomenon on camera.

The weather team, Astronomer Steve Russo and WYMT’s Brandon Robinson have put their heads together and have a theory.

Several viewers in Harlan County messaged us Saturday night asking what they saw. Here is the best explanation we have at the moment.

Posted by WYMT on Saturday, December 26, 2020

First, let’s talk about what it is not. There are no planes or satellites unaccounted for, so it was not anything crashing to Earth. Likewise, it is around for too long to be a meteor.

We think, and pilots feel free to chime in here, that it was the sunlight, since it is at a low angle in the sky right now, reflecting off a plane’s exhaust as it flew overhead.

We will keep investigating, but that’s the best we have for now. Thank you all for sharing your reports!

