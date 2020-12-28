Advertisement

$131 million wagered in first month of Tennessee sports betting

South Dakota spends 20 cents per capita on gambling treatment services, a little more than half...
Officials said the Titan’s success has contributed to the increase in sports betting.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of millions of dollars was wagered during the first month of legal sports betting in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, $131 million was wagered in November, with sportsbooks paying out $118 million.

The companies paid $2.4 million in taxes and 80 percent, nearly $1.9 million, will go to state education programs.

Officials said the Titan’s success has contributed to the increase in sports betting.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion

Latest News

According to Sevier County Electric System, there are currently 2,802 customers without power.
Less than 3,000 Sevier Co. residents without power
Officials are still assessing damage to the building. On Saturday, more than three feet of...
AT&T reports 96% of wireless network restored following bombing
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
TBI releases suspect arrest records in Nashville bombing
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash