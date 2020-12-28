$131 million wagered in first month of Tennessee sports betting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of millions of dollars was wagered during the first month of legal sports betting in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, $131 million was wagered in November, with sportsbooks paying out $118 million.

The companies paid $2.4 million in taxes and 80 percent, nearly $1.9 million, will go to state education programs.

Officials said the Titan’s success has contributed to the increase in sports betting.

