Advertisement

After 60 weeks, boy rings bell to signify the end of chemotherapy

Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.(John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A young boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg marking the end of his chemotherapy treatment.

Jase underwent 60 weeks of chemotherapy for a non-cancerous brain tumor due to a condition called neurofibromatosis. He received his last treatment on Dec. 15, just before the holidays.

To celebrate the day, Jase wore a shirt that read “peace out chemo” and “Be brave. Be strong. Be fierce.”

Hospital staff cheered for Jase as he rang the bell and danced his way out of the hospital.

These will be happy holidays indeed for Jase, who underwent 60 weeks of chemotherapy for a non-cancerous brain tumor at...

Posted by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Following his last chemotherapy treatment, Jase will continue to have follow-up visits with his doctor and receive therapies to help his speech and mobility, according to a Facebook post from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Man identified in overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion

Latest News

COVID stimulus: Quest to boost checks
COVID stimulus: Quest to boost checks
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid bill with stimulus checks, sparks fresh fight in GOP
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Man identified in overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
The new baby giraffe is the second giraffe birth at Zoo Knoxville in 18 years and the second...
Zoo Knoxville announces birth of baby giraffe