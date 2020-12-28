AT&T reports 96% of wireless network restored following bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT&T T crews said significant progress has been made restoring service following an explosion on Christmas Day.

AT&T reported 96 percent of its wireless network has been restored, 60 percent of business services are restored and 86 percent of consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored.

The company said they hope to soon have service fully restored. Customers are advised there will be times they may lose service again as restoration efforts continue.

Officials are still assessing damage to the building. On Saturday, more than three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement.

AT&T said on Sunday crews will be adding additional cabling and more generators to provide more power into the building to help with restoration efforts.

AT&T announced it will waive data overages in all impacted areas and impacted customers will receive credits for their service charge.

