Advertisement

AT&T reports 96% of wireless network restored following bombing

Officials are still assessing damage to the building. On Saturday, more than three feet of...
Officials are still assessing damage to the building. On Saturday, more than three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT&T T crews said significant progress has been made restoring service following an explosion on Christmas Day.

AT&T reported 96 percent of its wireless network has been restored, 60 percent of business services are restored and 86 percent of consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored.

The company said they hope to soon have service fully restored. Customers are advised there will be times they may lose service again as restoration efforts continue.

Officials are still assessing damage to the building. On Saturday, more than three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement.

AT&T said on Sunday crews will be adding additional cabling and more generators to provide more power into the building to help with restoration efforts.

AT&T announced it will waive data overages in all impacted areas and impacted customers will receive credits for their service charge.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion

Latest News

According to Sevier County Electric System, there are currently 2,802 customers without power.
Less than 3,000 Sevier Co. residents without power
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
TBI releases suspect arrest records in Nashville bombing
Officials said the Titan’s success has contributed to the increase in sports betting.
$131 million wagered in first month of Tennessee sports betting
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash