AT&T to waive data overage fees for customers impacted by outage caused by Nashville explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT&T Wireless announced customers in areas impacted by an outage caused by the Nashville explosion will have data overages waived.

The company announced Sunday, overages will be waived from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 across seven states including, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

“The explosion that devastated downtown Nashville in the early hours of Christmas morning did more than knock out communications for many of you,” AT&T CEO of Communication, Jeff McElfresh said. “It shook your peace of mind and scarred the community that you call home. AT&T is a part of that community. We live here. We do business here. And we’re in this with you.”

According to AT&T, customers may still receive data overage alerts, but their bill will reflect the credits and/or waived overage charges.

The AT&T building on 2nd Avenue in Nashville suffered extensive damage following the explosion. The company said, “a combination of the explosion and resulting water and fire damage took out a number of backup power generators intended to provide power to the batteries.”

The company said maintaining the integrity of the crime scene has made it difficult to work on network restoration.

“Hundreds of employees – our own AT&T employees as well as first responders – have stepped in over the last two days to restore service. We’ve restored power to multiple floors in the building and deployed over 25 temporary satellite cell towers and 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment across the impacted area,” McElfresh said.

Currently, 96 percent of wireless network connection is restored, 60 percent of business services are restored and 86 percent of consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored.

AT&T said it hopes to have all service restored Monday.

Click here to see if your zip code is included in the list of impacted areas eligible for the data overage fee waive.

