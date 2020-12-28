Advertisement

Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security.

During remarks Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they’ve sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power.

“Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,” Biden said.

He warned that his team needs “full visibility” into the budget process at the Defense Department “in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit.”

Biden’s remarks came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers, including his nominees for secretary of State, Defense and Homeland Security, as well as his incoming national security adviser. The president-elect said his team found that agencies “critical to our security have incurred enormous damage” during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

“Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale. ... It makes it harder for our government to protect the American people,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Man identified in overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home

Latest News

WVLT Weather Alerts Back Thursday/Friday
More melting before the next soaking rain
WVLT Weather Alerts Back Thursday/Friday
WVLT Weather Alerts Back Thursday/Friday
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
Knoxville no longer No. 1 city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
LIVE: House votes on Trump’s $2,000 checks
LIVE: House votes on Trump's $2,000 checks