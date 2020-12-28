Advertisement

Cloudy today, sunshine returns tomorrow

Monday
Monday(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Cloudy with some areas of rain are across the area this morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re still targeting some light and sporadic showers Monday morning. These should not amount to much, but could melt a few more of the icy patches. Most of those are ‘northern exposures’ where the sun has a harder time reaching.

Monday night is pretty chilly, and once again, the water on sidewalks and roads could re-freeze. Be careful Tuesday morning...

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and most of Wednesday are quiet and each day is warmer than the last. The breeze intensifies Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, but rain is still a little outside our region.

The WVLT Weather Alert is for Thursday through the early parts of Friday morning. That’s New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. The storm is larger, and the center of the storm (the ‘low pressure’) is farther north now. That means that rain is the biggest hurdle, and the chances of snow are much slimmer. In fact, Friday morning could be really warm, if things stay on the new path.

Some could receive 1.5″-2″ of rain. A few snowflakes are trending into our northern-most counties of Kentucky next Sunday.

