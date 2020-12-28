Don’t believe the hype of fake blizzard post

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Anytime the word ‘snow’ pops up in the forecast, our attention is piqued, and anytime someone mentions the Blizzard of ’93, well, we’re all ears.

When a social media post about a do-over of that 1993 storm went viral recently, we had to look into it. Here’s the verdict: it’s fake. The post is wrong and clickbait.

That March 1993 storm was incredibly rare; it’s often called the “Storm Of The Century,” so that should tell you something. Knoxville had 15″ of snow from March 12-14th, while Gatlinburg was closer to 30.” This viral Facebook post called for nearly a foot more than that in Knoxville. Here’s what the poster said: “This pattern shows that we are due to get between 24 - 35 inches of snow. This could change and become even more snow if the model shores up and intensifies.”

Not only would that crush the Blizzard of ’93, it would be way more than Knoxville’s biggest single-day snow EVER: 17.5″ from February 13, 1960.

That’s simply not going to happen. The WVLT forecast for the dates in the post is warm and actually a pleasant day.

What actually happened here? The picture attached was from an errant computer model run from days ago. Only one map showed this, at one time, and then poof, it was back to normal. No snow.

We tried to visit the website attached to the viral poster. The link on their Facebook page goes nowhere.

That blog post showcases why you should rely on real Meteorologists for your weather information, especially so for big severe or winter events. Because we know that snow – or at least the mention of snow – gets people excited, we fine-tune the forecast before putting it on the 8-day forecast. There’s a simple reason for that, and it’s not because we’re hiding information from your family.

Snow storms, both big and small, pop up all the time on our weather computers. Most of the time these storms never materialize. That’s why we wait until our tools consistently show snowfall. “If I had a dime for every time…” well, you know the rest. Keep in mind that Knoxville only average 6.5 inches of snow per season. The last four winters we haven’t even come close to that.

Before clicking share on a viral Facebook post, make sure it comes from a reliable source.

