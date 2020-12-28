Advertisement

FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber

The Memphis FBI has since release a photo of the suspect, asking the public to share any information they have on Warner.
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help from the public after identifying the person they believe is responsible for a Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

According to Nashville and U.S. officials, the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, is believed to have died in the explosion.

At least three people were wounded and Nashville officials said Sunday that they positively identified the remains near the explosion to be those of Warner. Officials said they believe he acted alone.

This incident is still under active investigation.

