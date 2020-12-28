J.T. Shrout transferring to Colorado
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout has found a new home out west.
The California native took to Twitter Sunday evening to announce he’ll be transferring to the University of Colorado to finish out his college career.
The 6′3″ signal caller played in 11 games, including four this season. He made one start for the Vols over his three seasons in action.
Shrout jumped ahead of freshman Harrison Bailey and sophomore Brian Maurer on the depth chart over the summer after both missed chunks of practice due to contact tracing and injury.
Shrout will have three years of eligibility remaining.
