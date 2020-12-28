J.T. Shrout transferring to Colorado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout has found a new home out west.

The California native took to Twitter Sunday evening to announce he’ll be transferring to the University of Colorado to finish out his college career.

Excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The University of Colorado! Go Buffs! pic.twitter.com/o4sVJjWdoO — JT Shrout (@JT_Shrout12) December 28, 2020

The 6′3″ signal caller played in 11 games, including four this season. He made one start for the Vols over his three seasons in action.

Shrout jumped ahead of freshman Harrison Bailey and sophomore Brian Maurer on the depth chart over the summer after both missed chunks of practice due to contact tracing and injury.

Shrout will have three years of eligibility remaining.

