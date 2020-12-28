Knoxville City Court proceedings suspended through Jan. 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Knoxville City Court proceedings will be suspended through January 2021.

The announcement is by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Knoxville City Court will be in session again on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

During the closure, City Court offices will remain open during their normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People with court dates scheduled in January should expect to receive a reset letter with a new court date.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to email citycourt@knoxvilletn.gov or call 865-215-4311.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.