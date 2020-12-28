Advertisement

Knoxville no longer ranked worst city of its size for COVID infection rate

Knoxville dropped from first to third in the latest White House ranking of cities with the highest COVID-19 burden per capita. For days, Knoxville had remained the worst city in the country for coronavirus burden.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest White House COVID-19 report released Monday no longer listed Knoxville as the worst city of its size for coronavirus burden. For days, Knoxville held the number one spot among cities in the United States with a population of less than 1 million.

Data in the report showed, as of Monday, a total of 6,055 cases, or 697 cases per 100,000 citizens, dropping Knoxville to number three in the country for cities with populations between 250,000 and 1 million.

Test positivity for Knoxville was listed at 19.4% and there was a -27% decrease in cases over the previous week.

Chattanooga was listed as number six on the same list with a total infection rate of 3,645 in the last seven days, or 645 cases per 100,000 citizens, and a -20% decrease in cases over the previous week.

For cities with a population of over 1 million, Nashville was listed as the fourth worst, behind Riverside and Los Angeles California and Phoenix, Arizona. Nashville had previously been ranked third.

For cities with a population between 50,000 and 250,000, Sevierville came in at third place and Johnson City at fifth. Morristown ranked sixth and Cookeville at eight.

Governor Bill Lee on Sunday, Dec. 20 asked Tennesseans to limit gatherings to ten people in an attempt to slow rapid COVID-19 growth across the state but continued to be adamant that a state-wide mask mandate is not necessary.

“Many think a statewide mandate would improve mask-wearing, many think it would have the opposite effect. This has been a heavily politicized issue. Please do not get caught up in that and don’t misunderstand my belief in local government on this issue. Masks work and I want every Tennessean to wear one,” said Lee.

Data from the latest White House COVID-19 report is available online.

White House identifies Knoxville as the third worst COVID-19 cases in the country per one...
White House identifies Knoxville as the third worst COVID-19 cases in the country per one million cases(White House data)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Man identified in overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home

Latest News

The snow has reached more than two inches in many areas.
Don’t believe the hype of fake blizzard post
Knoxville no longer ranked worst city of its size for COVID infection rate
Knoxville no longer ranked worst city of its size for COVID infection rate
J.T. Shrout
J.T. Shrout transferring to Colorado
King passed away at the age of 46 on Christmas Eve due to COVID-19.
LMU mourns loss of Chief of Campus Police after battle with COVID-19