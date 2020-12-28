Knoxville no longer ranked worst city of its size for COVID infection rate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest White House COVID-19 report released Monday no longer listed Knoxville as the worst city of its size for coronavirus burden. For days, Knoxville held the number one spot among cities in the United States with a population of less than 1 million.

Data in the report showed, as of Monday, a total of 6,055 cases, or 697 cases per 100,000 citizens, dropping Knoxville to number three in the country for cities with populations between 250,000 and 1 million.

Test positivity for Knoxville was listed at 19.4% and there was a -27% decrease in cases over the previous week.

Chattanooga was listed as number six on the same list with a total infection rate of 3,645 in the last seven days, or 645 cases per 100,000 citizens, and a -20% decrease in cases over the previous week.

For cities with a population of over 1 million, Nashville was listed as the fourth worst, behind Riverside and Los Angeles California and Phoenix, Arizona. Nashville had previously been ranked third.

For cities with a population between 50,000 and 250,000, Sevierville came in at third place and Johnson City at fifth. Morristown ranked sixth and Cookeville at eight.

Governor Bill Lee on Sunday, Dec. 20 asked Tennesseans to limit gatherings to ten people in an attempt to slow rapid COVID-19 growth across the state but continued to be adamant that a state-wide mask mandate is not necessary.

“Many think a statewide mandate would improve mask-wearing, many think it would have the opposite effect. This has been a heavily politicized issue. Please do not get caught up in that and don’t misunderstand my belief in local government on this issue. Masks work and I want every Tennessean to wear one,” said Lee.

Data from the latest White House COVID-19 report is available online.

White House identifies Knoxville as the third worst COVID-19 cases in the country per one million cases (White House data)

