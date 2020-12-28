Advertisement

Less than 3,000 Sevier Co. residents without power

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Less than 3,000 Sevier County residents remain without power following a Christmas Eve blackout that impacted more than 20,000.

According to Sevier County Electric System, there are currently 2,802 customers without power.

CEO Allen Robbins said all customers can expect to have their power restored by Tuesday morning. Crews planned to have power restored by Monday but reported there was more damage than they anticipated.

On Thursday, severe winter weather caused a large outage across the entire county. The snowfall, rain, and heavy winds made it difficult for crews to restore power. On Saturday crews were able to restore power to more than 12,000 residents.

