LMU mourns loss of Chief of Campus Police after battle with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University is mourning the loss of Chief of Campus Police and Security Christopher King.

King passed away at the age of 46 on Christmas Eve due to COVID-19.

King served at LMU since 2017. He first worked as assistant chief and was promoted to chief and head of the department in November 2020.

“Christopher King was a great man, who contributed so much to the LMU and law enforcement community of our area. He led our campus police and security department with great honor and integrity and worked hard to keep everyone safe. My thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family,” said LMU President Clayton Hess. Services will be private.

King served in law enforcement for 23 years, including working as a community corrections officer for the Third District Community Corrections in Sneedville, Tennessee; patrol officer and investigator with the Bean Station Police Department and lead investigator and chief deputy at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

During his time at LMU, the school was recognized as the 24th safest campus in America in 2017; the 15th safest campus in America in 2018 and the safest campus in America in 2019 as ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, Campus Safety Magazine and alarms.org.

King leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Sharon, son Corey and wife Callie, and son Hunter. The family has chosen to have a private family service.

