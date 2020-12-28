Advertisement

Manhunt underway after officials say a suspect shot at officers in Loudon County

By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say shot at officers Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fired shots at officers Sunday evening near Highway 11 in Loudon.

Knox, Blount and Loudon Counties as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol are all searching for the suspect from the ground and air.

