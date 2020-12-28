More melting before the next soaking rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are already a lot of clouds from the small rain-maker Monday.

The big story, though, is the big rain Thursday night into Friday morning. The start of next weekend is relatively quiet.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s still a massive temperature range - from the 50s on the Cumberland Plateau to around 40° in much of Sevier County - from the snow hanging around. A lot of it melted Monday and that’s likely to spell fog Tuesday morning. Look for the worst of the fog to develop east of Interstate 75. Those that saw melting snow Monday are most apt to get the fog Tuesday.

Temps are very similar from Monday into Tuesday. There’s only a big of re-freezing overnight. After the fog is gone, we’ll see a few hours of partly cloudy weather. Overcast skies are back by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is largely dry but quite a bit warmer. Thanks to a stronger southerly wind Wednesday afternoon, we’ll bump up into the middle 50s across the board!

The real ‘main event’ of the forecast is Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. That’s the WVLT Weather Alert, lasting less than 24 hours in total. It goes from 4:00 p.m. Thursday and lasts through 8:00 a.m. Friday. That’s right in the heart of the New Year’s Eve/Day holiday.

While it’ll be windy in the mountains, the alert really focuses on heavier rain. Many will see 1-2″ of rain. Friday night brings fog into Saturday morning. We have good sunshine Saturday and a storm just grazing our mountains on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday of the next week are dry.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

