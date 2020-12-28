Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Gatlinburg City Managers Office said police are investigating s suspicious package discovered in downtown Gatlinburg Monday morning.

According to officials, the package was discovered around 10 a.m. near Puckers. Police evacuated a 300-foot perimeter around the area.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad is responding to determine what’s in the package. Evacuations of the immediate area are underway and Parkway has been shutdown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.