Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Gatlinburg

Evacuations of the immediate area are underway and Parkway has been shutdown.
Evacuations of the immediate area are underway and Parkway has been shutdown.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Gatlinburg City Managers Office said police are investigating s suspicious package discovered in downtown Gatlinburg Monday morning.

According to officials, the package was discovered around 10 a.m. near Puckers. Police evacuated a 300-foot perimeter around the area.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad is responding to determine what’s in the package. Evacuations of the immediate area are underway and Parkway has been shutdown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion
Body found in woods near Parkside Drive
Body found in woods near Turkey Creek sparks KPD, Knox County Medical Examiner investigation

Latest News

Knoxville City Court proceedings suspended through Jan. 2021
File image
AT&T to waive data overage fees for customers impacted by outage caused by Nashville explosion
CVS Health was chosen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of two...
Tennessee nursing homes to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday
Devin Damascus McGuire, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to LCSO...
Suspect in custody after reportedly firing shots at officers in Loudon Co.