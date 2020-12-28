Advertisement

TBI releases suspect arrest records in Nashville bombing

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new information in the Nashville bombing suspect’s criminal history.

TBI released Anthony Warner’s Tennessee arrest records Monday morning. TBI officials said Warren was never on their radar.

According to the reports, Warner had one arrest for “marijuana-possess for resale” in 1978. According to TBI, the arrest was made by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Officials are now investigating the motive behind the Christmas day bombing. TBI officials said samples from the explosive have been sent to the FBI lab for further investigation.

TBI said it was able to identify Warren as the suspect after a tip came in following the explosion. Warren’s mother has reportedly been cooperating with investigators as they work to determine a motive.

Investigators said they do not know yet if Warren had his dog with him at the time of the incident.

FBI Special Agent Dough Korenski encouraged anyone who knew Warner or may have more information was asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

LIVE: TBI Director David Rausch will take questions about the Bureau’s involvement in the ongoing investigation into the Nashville explosion https://bit.ly/3hq4PA3

Posted by WVLT on Monday, December 28, 2020

