Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The body of an 18-year-old was recovered from the Cumberland River Sunday after a crash.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday near Riverside Drive. Police said divers had been unable to enter the water to remove the car until Sunday due to weather conditions.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday crews located the car and identified the victim as 18-year-old Jasonah Crawford. Police said the teen was the only person found in the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.

