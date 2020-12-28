Advertisement

Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

The crash is currently under investigation.
The crash is currently under investigation.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The body of an 18-year-old was recovered from the Cumberland River Sunday after a crash.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday near Riverside Drive. Police said divers had been unable to enter the water to remove the car until Sunday due to weather conditions.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday crews located the car and identified the victim as 18-year-old Jasonah Crawford. Police said the teen was the only person found in the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD investigating overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
One man dead after overnight shooting at Knoxville bar
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.
According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion, FBI agents search person-of-interest’s home
President Trump
President Trump issues statement on Nashville explosion

Latest News

According to Sevier County Electric System, there are currently 2,802 customers without power.
Less than 3,000 Sevier Co. residents without power
Officials are still assessing damage to the building. On Saturday, more than three feet of...
AT&T reports 96% of wireless network restored following bombing
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
TBI releases suspect arrest records in Nashville bombing
Officials said the Titan’s success has contributed to the increase in sports betting.
$131 million wagered in first month of Tennessee sports betting