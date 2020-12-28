Advertisement

Titans fall to Packers 40-14, will aim for AFC South title Sunday

Tennessee has put its goal of winning the AFC South on ice for another week
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVLT) - The Titans have put their goal of winning the AFC South on ice for another week.

On a snowy night at Lambeau Field, the Titans froze up in a 40-14 loss to the Packers.

Now the Titans head into next Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Texans needing a win to guarantee themselves their first division title since the 2008 season, although other AFC contests could also play a part in the team’s quest to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

Next Sunday’s game at Houston has been rescheduled for a 4:25 kickoff.

Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 98 yards against the Packers.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass and he also ran for a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions in the contest.

The Titans fell to 10-5 with the loss, while the Packers improved to 12-3.

In the snow, The Titans got off to a terrible start before rallying, but they couldn’t sustain it.

The Packers took a 6-0 lead on their opening possession on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to receiver Devante Adams. After Tennessee’s first drive stalled, Rodgers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Equanimeous Brown on the first play of the second quarter to make it 12-0. The lead grew to 19-0 on another touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams, this one from seven yards out.

The Titans came alive at the end of the second quarter, as Tannehill guided a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith to cut the lead to 19-7 with 37 seconds left before the half.

On the team’s first possession of the third quarter, Tannehill scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to make it 19-14. Tannehill’s sprint through the snow capped off a five-play, 66-yard drive.

The Packers didn’t wait long to respond, however, and they put the game on ice.

After a 59-yard run by Aaron Jones (although replays showed he stepped out of bounds early on the run), the Packers scored again on another Rodgers-to-Adams touchdown pass, this one from eight yards out, and the Packers led 26-14. The Packers then stretched the lead to 40-14 on a pair of touchdown runs by AJ Dillon.

The Titans now head into Week 17 with their playoff hopes on the line.

