Titans fall to Packers 40-14, will aim for AFC South title Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVLT) - The Titans have put their goal of winning the AFC South on ice for another week.

On a snowy night at Lambeau Field, the Titans froze up in a 40-14 loss to the Packers.

Now the Titans head into next Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Texans needing a win to guarantee themselves their first division title since the 2008 season, although other AFC contests could also play a part in the team’s quest to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

Next Sunday’s game at Houston has been rescheduled for a 4:25 kickoff.

Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 98 yards against the Packers.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass and he also ran for a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions in the contest.

The Titans fell to 10-5 with the loss, while the Packers improved to 12-3.

In the snow, The Titans got off to a terrible start before rallying, but they couldn’t sustain it.

The Packers took a 6-0 lead on their opening possession on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to receiver Devante Adams. After Tennessee’s first drive stalled, Rodgers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Equanimeous Brown on the first play of the second quarter to make it 12-0. The lead grew to 19-0 on another touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams, this one from seven yards out.

The Titans came alive at the end of the second quarter, as Tannehill guided a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith to cut the lead to 19-7 with 37 seconds left before the half.

On the team’s first possession of the third quarter, Tannehill scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to make it 19-14. Tannehill’s sprint through the snow capped off a five-play, 66-yard drive.

The Packers didn’t wait long to respond, however, and they put the game on ice.

After a 59-yard run by Aaron Jones (although replays showed he stepped out of bounds early on the run), the Packers scored again on another Rodgers-to-Adams touchdown pass, this one from eight yards out, and the Packers led 26-14. The Packers then stretched the lead to 40-14 on a pair of touchdown runs by AJ Dillon.

The Titans now head into Week 17 with their playoff hopes on the line.

