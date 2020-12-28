Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville announces birth of baby giraffe

The new baby giraffe is the second giraffe birth at Zoo Knoxville in 18 years and the second...
The new baby giraffe is the second giraffe birth at Zoo Knoxville in 18 years and the second offspring for Frances and Jumbe.(Amy Smotherman Burgess | Zoo Knoxville)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced Frances the giraffe gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Eve.

The zoo said Frances and her calf are being given time to bond in the barn with the zoo’s other female Lucille and father Jumbe.

Zookeepers will monitor the calf to make sure it is properly nourished and is gaining strength.

Frances and the calf will be given access outside when temperatures are warm enough for the baby to be out safely.

“This is a happy note to end a challenging year on,” said Lisa New, President and CEO. “We are very grateful for the outpouring of support for the Zoo and our mission to care for and protect these endangered animals. Our entire community rallied behind us and all became zookeepers in 2020. This little giraffe is a great testament to what your support made possible.”

The new baby giraffe is the second giraffe birth at Zoo Knoxville in 18 years and the second offspring for Frances and Jumbe.

