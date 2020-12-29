A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game
The father daughter duo visited their last Lakers game a year ago today.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A year ago today, on Dec. 29, 2019, was Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s last Lakers game together.
ESPN Los Angeles reported, the father-daughter duo visiting their last game.
“It would be their final Lakers game,” said ESPN in a Tweet. “Miss you, Mamba and Mambacita.”
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, Jan. 27.
