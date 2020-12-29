A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A year ago today, on Dec. 29, 2019, was Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s last Lakers game together.

ESPN Los Angeles reported, the father-daughter duo visiting their last game.

“It would be their final Lakers game,” said ESPN in a Tweet. “Miss you, Mamba and Mambacita.”

One year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walking into Staples.



It would be their final Lakers game. Miss you, Mamba & Mambacita ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BICaPj4kHs — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) December 29, 2020

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, Jan. 27.

