Advertisement

A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game

The father daughter duo visited their last Lakers game a year ago today.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(GIM)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A year ago today, on Dec. 29, 2019, was Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s last Lakers game together.

ESPN Los Angeles reported, the father-daughter duo visiting their last game.

“It would be their final Lakers game,” said ESPN in a Tweet. “Miss you, Mamba and Mambacita.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Blue skies with a few passing clouds over Pigeon Forge this morning.
Heavy rain and warmth on New Year’s Day
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Expect to see coronavirus surge in mid-January, Knox County officials warn
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student