AT&T: Most services restored following outage linked to Nashville Christmas bomb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The destructive blast at the AT&T building in Nashville caused widespread outages across east Tennessee and Kentucky.

The company said Monday most of its services were restored.

However, emergency 911 lines went down and some businesses were only taking cash, because they couldn’t process card payments. Additionally, a handful of state services were down including the child abuse hotline and some driver’s licenses services.

“It just makes me wonder like why did you have to do that what was the message really?” Caroline Walkowika, Nashville resident visiting Knoxville, said.

Some told WVLT News it was a long couple of days not having access to the very things they use daily. Others said it was only a minor inconvenience.

“My friend parents we’re on AT&T internet and cell phone and so they didn’t know what was going on and he couldn’t get a hold of them so he actually had to drive to their house and let them know what was happening and gave them the right number to call 911 because they didn’t know about the other number.” Sam Chavez, a customer, said.

WVLT News reached out to the company Monday morning to learn how that Nashville bomb directly affected service, but was directed to a statement regarding the outages.

The company cited damage to parts of the downtown building.

In a release, AT&T said it planned to waive overages charges for customers.

