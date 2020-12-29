Advertisement

BlueCross Foundation donates $250K to Second Harvest

Charities like Second Harvest Food Bank are asking for donations so that they can help the...
Charities like Second Harvest Food Bank are asking for donations so that they can help the area's most vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak. Source: WVLT(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation donated $250,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to help meet the needs of the community who were impacted by the pandemic.

The donation to Second Harvest is a part of a $1.75 million contribution the BlueCross Foundation is making now to continue helping communities across the state.

“In a year as devastating as 2020, donor support continues to be imperative in the fight to end hunger. Second Harvest expresses the most sincere gratitude to the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation for its continuous support of the mission,” said Elaine Streno, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. “With more than 239,000 East Tennesseans now facing food insecurity due to the pandemic, this generous gift could not come at a better time. We are extremely thankful. "

Since the start of the pandemic, the foundation has provided $5 million to Tennessee food banks.

Other organizations receiving contributions include:

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville)

• Mid-South Food Bank (Memphis)

• Chattanooga Area Food Bank

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (Tri-Cities)

• Regional Inter-Faith Association (Jackson)

