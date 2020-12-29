Advertisement

Community plans Isaiah 117 House to nurture at-risk kids

Opening anticipated for early 2021
By Anne Brock
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) -The comforts of home away from home are the things volunteers at the next Isaiah 117 House in Cocke County want to provide at-risk kids.

During the transition of being removed by the state from a home situation considered unfit, to a placement with a foster family, there can be hours of waiting in an office setting.

“We want to number one reduce the trauma for the children,” said Program Coordinator Krystie Vance in Cocke County. “Number two, walk alongside that caseworker. And number three, ease that transition for foster parents.”

Just a couple of years ago, a family in Elizabethton, founded the nonprofit Isaiah 117 House ministry. The ministry now includes volunteer groups in several East Tennessee counties and an effort to provide a home where volunteers share hospitality with the children and DCS workers trying to place them.

“And the child will come into the home. They’ll be met with a volunteer or two volunteers. And so if the child’s hungry we’ll prepare food,” Vance said

The group has property in the Newport area where they plan to place a modular home in early 2021, thanks to lots of donations, including help from Clayton Homes.

The group’s focus is on the scripture in the scriptural book of Isaiah, which reads in part, “Learn to do right. Seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless.”

Vance said around 40 people have already volunteered to help the group, and another volunteer training is ahead in January 2021.

Vance is inspired to coordinate this group now because of her experience as a foster parent. Part of the help from Isaiah 117 House will be new clothing and other supplies sent directly with the child to use in their new foster home.

The group accepts donations of new clothing and toys, as well as cash or gift cards that could be used to buy specific supplies for a child.

“We want to make that transition easy for that child and for that foster family, to reduce trauma on that worst day ever,” Vance said.

