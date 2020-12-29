Advertisement

Deputies provide Christmas meal and gifts to quarantined mother and daughter

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - A group of deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno stepped up when they learned of a mother who was not able to provide the Christmas basics, such as a special meal, on Christmas.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a single mother and her 4-year-old daughter had to quarantine at home for Christmas because the daughter’s teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several deputies went shopping at a Walmart that stayed open to allow the deputies to shop for the family.

The deputies didn’t just purchase a Christmas meal; they bought gifts and clothes as well.

“When a gallon of milk can bring a mom to tears, Christmas works its magic,” a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.

The holiday season is a time for all of us to come together for one another. On Christmas night, Washoe County...

Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 file photo, Valentina Frey of Switzerland breasts feed...
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
People are hospitalized with coronavirus throughout Alabama.
‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the coronavirus
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Knox County health officials say it will be ‘months’ before vaccine widely available
After a brief chase on foot, officers arrest the suspect who deputies said had multiple...
Unicoi Co. deputy injured after suspect rams into patrol car during chase