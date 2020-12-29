Advertisement

Driver charged after truck stopped in Tennessee

Nashville bomber copycat
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says the driver of a box truck that was heard playing audio at a convenience store outside of Nashville has been booked into jail on felony charges.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says members of a church and customers at the nearby market where the white box truck was spotted Sunday morning heard the driver playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Sgt. Steve Craig says deputies were called to investigate reports of the truck driver playing audio “loudly” outside the market, and later learned that the man was also accused of similar actions outside a church during a service.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that 33-year-old driver James Turgeon has been detained and charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence. Officials say Turgeon received the evidence tampering charge because he “damaged the speaker system wiring intentionally.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has said a robot was sent to investigate the truck and no device was found.

Turgeon is being held on $500,000 bond, authorities said.

