Advertisement

East Tenn. commissioner donating 2,000 snacks by New Years to thank frontline healthcare workers

The 2,000 snack bags will be delivered on Friday to thank frontline healthcare professionals.
East Tenn. man thanking frontline workers through donations.
East Tenn. man thanking frontline workers through donations.(Larsen Jay)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is ending the year on a good note.

Larsen Jay, a Knox County commission member, and his family raised money to donate more than 2,000 snacks to frontline healthcare professionals on the New Year.

“What amazing support this community is showing for our front-line healthcare professionals,” said Jay. “We have received donations and support from so many people and it keeps growing.”

Jay said he and his family will be donating to frontline ER/COVID doctors and nurses around East Tennessee area hospitals to thank them for their tireless service to the community.

Jay said he needs all the donations by the end of Wednesday, Dec. 30. If you would like to help visit Jay’s Facebook page here.

Posted by Larsen Jay on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game
Scam targeting concealed carry owners making rounds, Alabama sheriff warns
Times Square to include 'Wishing Wall'
Times Square confetti to include New Year’s Eve wishes from thousands of people
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a man accused of setting a fire inside...
Man wanted after being accused of setting fire inside Halls Walmart