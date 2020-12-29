East Tenn. commissioner donating 2,000 snacks by New Years to thank frontline healthcare workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is ending the year on a good note.

Larsen Jay, a Knox County commission member, and his family raised money to donate more than 2,000 snacks to frontline healthcare professionals on the New Year.

“What amazing support this community is showing for our front-line healthcare professionals,” said Jay. “We have received donations and support from so many people and it keeps growing.”

Jay said he and his family will be donating to frontline ER/COVID doctors and nurses around East Tennessee area hospitals to thank them for their tireless service to the community.

Jay said he needs all the donations by the end of Wednesday, Dec. 30. If you would like to help visit Jay’s Facebook page here.

