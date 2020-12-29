East Tennessee counties extend mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd on Tuesday announced the county’s mask mandate will be extended through January 31.

Mayor Byrd said the decision to extend the mandate in Grainger County was made because “We continue to see a high volume of new COVID-19 cases throughout the county. Not only is the wearing of face coverings important, I continue to recommend social distancing, washing hands, sanitizing frequently and avoiding large crowds as measures to help control the virus

Roane County Executive Ron Woody said their county’s mask mandate will also remain in effect until February 27.

Sevier County’s mask mandate was set to expire on December 29. Assistant County Mayor Perrin Anderson said no decision had been made as of Tuesday morning on whether the mandate will be extended.

