Advertisement

Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man

Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.(family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The son of a missing man in Clay County is offering a $50,000 reward for information about his father’s whereabouts.

Robert “Bob” Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.

Estep’s son told WKYT that his father left to go hunting on a red ATV. Neither Estep nor the ATV have been seen since.

Estep, 69, is described as being about 6′2″ tall and weighing about 195 pounds.

If you have any information about Estep, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Knox County health officials say it will be ‘months’ before vaccine widely available
After a brief chase on foot, officers arrest the suspect who deputies said had multiple...
Unicoi Co. deputy injured after suspect rams into patrol car during chase
phone scams
FBI warns of potential vaccine scams
Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years
Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years