Advertisement

Family’s dream home destroyed by fire two days after they move in

A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.
A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Christmas Eve, Brandon Marsh surprised his wife, Brittany, with their dream home finished and mostly moved in.

“It was a Christmas miracle,” said Brittany. “It was a dream house. It was everything I could have ever wanted. The boys were just so happy running around.”

The family woke up Christmas morning in their new home in South Shore. Sadly, their first in the home would also be the last. On Sunday, a fire in the fireplace spread to the wall, and destroyed the home within ten minutes.

“We had just unloaded the last load of everything we had at 4 a.m. the morning before it happened,” Brittany recalled. “About five hours before everything happened.”

Brandon says he started grabbing things and tossing them out the window to try to save what he could, but the family lost basically everything.

“We lost a lot,” Brittany said. “More importantly a lot of sincere things. Less material, but a lot of memories that I’d like to hold on to.”

The home was an exciting start for the family and they were looking forward to more memories with another baby on the way. Brittany says being in the home was a highlight to what has been a difficult year for her as she treated patients for COVID.

Since the fire, the South Shore community has rallied to help the family. In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe has more than doubled the goal by raising $4,300.

“It’s crazy the amount of stuff that people want to give us and help us out,” said Brandon. “We weren’t expecting all the help from everybody.”

“It’s very hard to accept too,” said Brittany. “Being hard workers our whole life. But I mean everyone needs help and I’ve come to terms with that.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Knox County health officials say it will be ‘months’ before vaccine widely available
After a brief chase on foot, officers arrest the suspect who deputies said had multiple...
Unicoi Co. deputy injured after suspect rams into patrol car during chase
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man
phone scams
FBI warns of potential vaccine scams
Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years
Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years