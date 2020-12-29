Advertisement

FBI warns of potential vaccine scams

phone scams
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins across the country, officials are warning of vaccine scams.

The Tennessee attorney general and the FBI said people should beware of these signs of potential scams:

  • You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
  • You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
  • Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
  • Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

Officials advised that government agencies are not sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information in order to receive funds or other relief opportunities. Payments from the government will be distributed automatically.

