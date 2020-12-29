Heavy rain and warmth on New Year’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warm weather is here for the last dry day before the holidays. Rain is back on New Year’s Eve – for some. The heavier thunderstorms return on the WVLT Weather Alert Day, which is Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Even with warmer weather and those ever-present mud puddles, there’s still some snow left out there from way back on Christmas Eve! Fog is less likely Wednesday morning and re-freezing is much less likely.

We have some decent sunshine Wednesday. Along with a fairly strong wind out of the south, we’ll dramatically ramp up those daytime temperatures. Many in southern counties should push for 60 degrees, while Knoxville and many surrounding cities will range from the middle to upper 50s. There’s almost no rain anywhere close by Wednesday.

Rain is back in Scott, Morgan, Cumberland, Fentress, Wayne, and McCreary Counties by the morning of Thursday. Most of this stuff will be light… for now.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers move from southwest to northeast by late afternoon New Year’s Eve. There will be a few breaks in the rain, and the first wave of rain should depart close to midnight – but it’s a mixed bag as we hit 2021. A few will still have showers around and we’re just getting the WVLT Weather Alert started.

Still looking at 1-2 inches of rain through Friday evening (WVLT)

Downpours start a few hours into 2021, and should be well underway by dawn Friday. The best chance of thunderstorms is early in the afternoon Friday. Still, we will push into the 60s early in the day! No changes in the rain amounts: we should pick up a widespread 1-2 inches of new rain.

Saturday is a great-looking day! There’s lots of sun and mild temps. A small system rolls in Sunday. A few melty snowflakes will impact higher elevations but most stay dry. Monday of next week has cloudy weather but Tuesday and Wednesday feature sunshine.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

