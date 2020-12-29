KCSO ‘seriously’ investigating threats against Knox County Commissioners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation is underway into threats being aimed at members of the Knox County Commission.

According to KCSO officials, “the threats are being taken seriously and are under investigation.”

Officials were not able to reveal how many threats were made and what specific threats were made as the incident is under active investigation.

“I can only say the threats are being taken seriously and are under investigation,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kim Glenn. “Therefore, I won’t be able to answer any additional questions or make any additional comments as to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

