Knox County health officials say it will be ‘months’ before vaccine widely available

Knox County’s first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines was not enough to cover highest priority populations.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said in a Tuesday press conference that officials expect it to be at least “several months” before the vaccine is widely available to the general public.

Dr. Buchanan said the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines received in Knox County was not enough to cover everyone on the highest priority list which includes health care workers and the elderly. She said officials don’t know a date when the general public can expect the vaccine to be available to them.

“I can’t predict that. There are so many factors that are totally out of anybody’s control that impact when vaccine gets here and how much we get, and so we just have to wait and see,” said Dr. Buchanan.

Meanwhile, the data showed a lower number of new cases were reported Tuesday which The Health Department said is likely attributable to fewer people being tested during the Christmas holiday. However, experts expect another spike to hit mid-January due to holiday gatherings with hospitalizations already at record-breaking numbers.

Ultimately, Dr. Buchanan said the future of the pandemic is in the hands of the community as health officials wait for more vaccines to arrive. She pleaded with the community to spend New Year’s Eve at home with their own households.

“Unfortunately our hospitals could feel that impact as we move further into January,” Dr. Buchanan said. “We can’t change the past. But we can change future plans. We continue to urge everyone who is considering New Year’s Eve plans to please limit those to just your household. Come up with creative ideas on how to ring in the new year while also being safe. Maybe that means you pick up a meal from your favorite restaurant and get dressed to dress up at home simulating a night out. Or maybe you have a Zoom game night with your extended family and friends. We know it will look different than past celebrations. But this is what we need need to all do in order to keep our community from experiencing another surge on top of the surge we anticipate for Christmas.”

