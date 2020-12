KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Officers received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

The vaccine was first administered to healthcare workers and is now being distributed to frontline workers and individuals in long-term care facilities.

The vaccines were administered by the Knox County Health Department.

Starting this morning, KPD officers have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. These were the first KPD officers to receive the vaccine, which was administered by the Knox County Health Department. pic.twitter.com/sTAqDPfxHV — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 29, 2020

