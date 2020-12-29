Lady Vols games postponed after positive coronavirus test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols announced Tuesday it has paused team activities after one positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing among coaches, athletes, team managers and support staff.

We have paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing among our Tier 1 personnel.



As a result, upcoming games at Texas A&M (Dec. 31) and vs. Kentucky (Jan. 3) have been postponed.



Details ⤵️https://t.co/X0ALZS3F8X — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) December 29, 2020

The Lady Vols game at Texas A&M on December 21 and their game on Jan 3 against Kentucky has been postponed.

“The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community,” according to the announcement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.