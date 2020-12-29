Advertisement

Lady Vols games postponed after positive coronavirus test

The Lady Vols announced Tuesday it has paused team activities after one positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing among coaches, athletes, team managers and support staff.
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper(Randy Sartin | Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lady Vols game at Texas A&M on December 21 and their game on Jan 3 against Kentucky has been postponed.

“The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community,” according to the announcement.

