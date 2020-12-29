Lady Vols lead Lipscomb 36-19 at halftime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee closes out the pre-conference portion of its schedule with a Monday night home contest vs. in-state opponent Lipscomb University.

The Lady Vols and Lady Bisons will meet at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest features a battle between two players who had the privilege of playing for Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee. Kellie (Jolly) Harper, of course, was a point guard who played at UT from 1995-99 and guided the Lady Vols to NCAA titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998. Second-year Lipscomb head coach Lauren (Avant) Sumski, meanwhile, spent one year as a Lady Vol (2010-11) guard before finishing her playing career at Rhodes College in her hometown of Memphis.

The Lady Vols are looking to claim their seventh straight contest on The Summitt and record their longest home win streak of the Harper era.

HOME SWEET HOME

This is the 34th season that the Tennessee women’s and men’s basketball teams have called Thompson-Boling Arena their home, and the Lady Vols own an incredible 469-48 mark (.907) in the venue.

The Lady Vols have built a combined 622-72 (.896) home record in contests played at Thompson-Boling Arena, Stokely Athletics Center and Alumni Gym.

Kellie Harper is 17-3 overall and 6-2 in SEC play in games played on The Summitt.

TENNESSEE VS. IN-STATE PROGRAMS

The Tennessee women now are 250-61-1 all-time vs. four-year college teams from the Volunteer State.

The Lady Vols are 1-0 in 2020-21, with a win over ETSU and games on the schedule vs. Lipscomb and Vanderbilt (twice) still to be played.

UT was 4-0 vs. teams from the state of Tennessee in 2019-20, beating ETSU, Tennessee State and Vanderbilt (home and away).

QUICK GLANCE AT THE LADY VOLS

UT is led in scoring by junior guard/forward Rae Burrell, who is putting up 17.7 ppg. and shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 46.4 percent on threes and 82.6 percent from the free-throw line. She averaged 10.5 ppg. and shot 41, 33 and 60 percent, respectively, a year ago in those categories.

A year ago after six games, Burrell had not yet started and was averaging 9.3 ppg.

Senior Rennia Davis, who is on all of the preseason awards watch lists (Wade, Wooden, Naismith, Cheryl Miller) and a projected All-SEC First Team pick by the coaches and players, is second in scoring (11.2 ppg.) and is first on the team in boards at 7.7 rpg.

Davis, who averaged 18.0 ppg. and 8.2 rpg. as a junior last season, had tough luck shooting and found herself in foul trouble in two of UT’s first four contests. A breakout game of 19 points and 15 rebounds vs. Indiana on Dec. 17, however, demonstrated that Davis has gotten her mojo back.

Sophomore Jordan Horston, an SEC All-Freshman performer a year ago is third on the team in scoring at 8.5 ppg. and is first in assists average (3.8) and tops in steals average (2.2). She has started the past two games after coming off the bench the first four.

The trio of Burrell, Davis and Horston has been described as Tennessee’s “three-headed monster” because of the abilities those three possess.

Freshman guard/forward Marta Suárez, joining Burrell and Davis as UT’s only starters in every game this season, is second on the Lady Vols in rebound average (7.0) and is fourth in scoring at 7.0 ppg. as well.

Suárez has been a reliable rebounder, grabbing at least six caroms in every game.

Tennessee has 12 active players averaging better than 12 minutes of duty per game and 11 posting at least 3.0 points per contest.

Eight different players have scored in double figures thus far, led by Burrell doing so in five of six games.

UT is enjoying its most offensive productivity in the second quarter with 120 points (20.0) and is at its best defensively in the fourth frame, allowing 65 points (10.8).

Nine different Lady Vols have hit at least one three-pointer this season. The last season Tennessee had nine different players hit a trey was in 2011-12.

Tamari Key continues to own a gaudy field goal percentage, shooting 76.5 percent in five games, and is a disrupting force on the defensive end, averaging 2.0 blocks per contest and altering or discouraging many others.

RECAPPING UT’S LAST GAME

The Lady Vols picked up their fourth home win of the season on Dec. 20, toppling UNCG in Thompson-Boling Arena, 66-40.

Tennessee (5-1) was led by senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah, who finished with a season-high 13 points and four rebounds. Scoring and minutes were evenly spread amongst the Lady Vols with all 11 active players contributing at least two points to the victory and seven contributing five or more points.

Every UT player saw at least 13 minutes of playing time, with the reserves netting valuable experience with the SEC schedule approaching.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tennessee has embarked on a week that includes three games, including two ranked teams, in seven days.

After welcoming Lipscomb, the Lady Vols will open SEC action at No. 9/9 Texas A&M on Thursday (7 ET, ESPNU) and host No. 13/12 Kentucky on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

ABOUT LIPSCOMB

Lipscomb is led by head coach Lauren Sumski, who signed to play for Pat Summitt at Tennessee. Sumski, whose maiden name was Avant, played the 2010-11 season for the Big Orange before transferring to Rhodes College in her hometown of Memphis.

Sumski is 45-46 in her fourth year overall and is 10-25 during her second season of a rebuilding process at Lipscomb.

UT-LIPSCOMB SERIES HISTORY

Tennessee is 2-0 all-time in games vs. Lipscomb University, including 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road.

In addition to former Lady Vol Lauren (Avant) Sumski serving as head coach of the Lady Bisons, there are three others with UT connections on the Lipscomb roster and staff.

Lipscomb assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ariel Massengale played at Tennessee from 2011 to 2015 and is in her second season at the Nashville school. Massengale was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss for two seasons before joining Sumski’s staff.

LU sophomore guard Casey Collier is one of four daughters of LVFL Shelley (Sexton) Collier, the point guard on UT’s first national championship team in 1987. Shelley Sexton played in 112 games for Pat Summitt and averaged 8.5 ppg. from 1983-87. Casey’s older sister, Katie, played at MTSU.

Lady Bisons redshirt junior Dorie Harrison is the sister of LVFL Isabelle Harrison, a two-time All-America honorable mention selection at center for Tennessee from 2011-15 and a current member of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Dorie was at Kentucky before transferring to Lipscomb.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.