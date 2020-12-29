Man wanted after being accused of setting fire inside Halls Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a man accused of setting a fire inside an area Walmart.

KCSO said Justin Ueckert set a fire inside the Halls Walmart on December 16. Investigators said about 100 people were inside the store at the time.

Ueckert faces burglary and aggravated arson charges. Officials said he is homeless and is known to camp in the woods along Highway 33 in Knox County. Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 865-215-2243.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.