Advertisement

Man wanted after being accused of setting fire inside Halls Walmart

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a man accused of setting a fire inside an area Walmart.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a man accused of setting a fire inside...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a man accused of setting a fire inside an area Walmart.(KCSO)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a man accused of setting a fire inside an area Walmart.

KCSO said Justin Ueckert set a fire inside the Halls Walmart on December 16. Investigators said about 100 people were inside the store at the time.

Ueckert faces burglary and aggravated arson charges. Officials said he is homeless and is known to camp in the woods along Highway 33 in Knox County. Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 865-215-2243.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game
Scam targeting concealed carry owners making rounds, Alabama sheriff warns
East Tenn. man thanking frontline workers through donations.
East Tenn. commissioner donating 2,000 snacks by New Years to thank frontline healthcare workers
Times Square to include 'Wishing Wall'
Times Square confetti to include New Year’s Eve wishes from thousands of people