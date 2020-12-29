Advertisement

Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student

The Associated Press reports on new details about the man who detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators said the man behind the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville gave away his home to a woman who went to the University of Tennessee just a month before the bombing, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said they are still trying to piece together a motive behind the bombing. The suspect, Anthony Quinn Warner, died in the blast, which injured three other people and caused massive amounts of destruction.

The Christmas Day blast injured at least eight people and damaged more than 40 buildings in...
The Christmas Day blast injured at least eight people and damaged more than 40 buildings in downtown Nashville.

The AP reported that Warner deeded his Nashville home to Michelle Swing, who went to high school in Knoxville and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2012.

Records show that Warner deeded that home and another property to Swing for $10 dollars or less. Swing said she did not know about the property transfers and said, “This is all very weird to me.”

Swing’s signature does not appear on either transfer and state law does not require someone to know they are receiving property.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Blue skies with a few passing clouds over Pigeon Forge this morning.
Heavy rain and warmth on New Year’s Day
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Expect to see coronavirus surge in mid-January, Knox County officials warn
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game