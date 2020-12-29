Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators said the man behind the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville gave away his home to a woman who went to the University of Tennessee just a month before the bombing, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said they are still trying to piece together a motive behind the bombing. The suspect, Anthony Quinn Warner, died in the blast, which injured three other people and caused massive amounts of destruction.

The Christmas Day blast injured at least eight people and damaged more than 40 buildings in downtown Nashville.

The AP reported that Warner deeded his Nashville home to Michelle Swing, who went to high school in Knoxville and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2012.

Records show that Warner deeded that home and another property to Swing for $10 dollars or less. Swing said she did not know about the property transfers and said, “This is all very weird to me.”

Swing’s signature does not appear on either transfer and state law does not require someone to know they are receiving property.

