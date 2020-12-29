Advertisement

No. 7 Tennessee, No. 12 Mizzou start SEC play

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 12 Missouri hosts No. 7 Tennessee as SEC play starts for both teams Wednesday.

In conference play last season, Tennessee finished with nine wins and nine losses, while Missouri won seven games and lost 11.

Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

Tennessee’s Victor Bailey Jr. has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 13 over the last three games.

Missouri has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 63.8.

The Tennessee offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the nation. The Missouri defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

