Parents charged after 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (WVLT) - Missouri officials said two parents are in custody after their 4-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by neighbors trying to exorcise a “demon.”

According to officials, the parents, James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29, said they were told by their neighbors, Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen not to provide aid or comfort to the family’s children or themselves when the neighbors would beat them.

Mast and Aumen, who face multiple charges including murder, told the family they were beating the “demons” out of the girl, investigators said.

The 4-year-old was found dead ar the family’s home on Dec. 20. Officers on the scene said the child had been severely beaten and dunked in an icy pond in what appeared to be a “religious-type episode.”

“None of the actions contained in this case are condoned by the church they attended,” Sheriff Eric Knox said in a statement. “The investigation done so far indicates that this is an isolated incident and NOT the actions of a cult.”

The child’s parents, James and Mary Mast were arrested at their home on Christmas Eve and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

The Masts’ 2-year-old and infant sons have been placed in protective custody.

