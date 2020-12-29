President-elect Joe Biden thanks Nashville officers in Monday remarks

WILMINGTON, Del. (WVLT) - President-elect Joe Biden delivered remarks about the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville following a foreign policy briefing Monday.

Biden praised federal, state and local law enforcement for their efforts in the investigation of the explosion.

Bident said he is “eternally grateful” for the Metro Nashville Police Department officers “who worked so quickly to evacuate the area before the explosion occurred — risking their own lives. And for all the firefighters and first responders who jumped into action early.”

Sergeant Timothy Miller, Officer James Wells, Officer Amanda Topping, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer James Luellen and Officer Brenna Hosey responded to a shots fired call on Christmas morning and discovered a suspicious RV parked on 2nd Ave. North broadcasting a warning that a bomb was about to go off along with the song “Downtown.”

The six officers immediately went door to door to evacuate nearby apartments before the explosion rattled downtown Nashville.

“This bombing was a reminder of the destructive power of an individual or a small group can muster and the need for continuing vigilance across the board,” President-elect Biden said. “I want to thank the police department in Nashville, particularly those five police officers who worked so quickly to evacuate the area before the explosion occurred, risking their own lives, and all the firefighters and first responders who jumped into action early on that Christmas morning, last Christmas morning.”

Biden said the officers’ bravery saved lives and prevented a worse outcome.

This afternoon, I was briefed by members of my national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Tune in as I deliver remarks on the challenges our administration will inherit. https://t.co/EbPUT6jjXX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2020

