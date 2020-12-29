Advertisement

‘Restore the dream’ fund launched to raise money for Nashville bombing victims

A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for individuals affected by the downtown Nashville bombing Friday.
The Christmas Day blast injured at least eight people and damaged more than 40 buildings in downtown Nashville.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Mayor John Cooper’s office and the United Way have launched the “Restore The Dream Fund” to raise money for those impacted by the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day.

WTVF reported the funds will be used to help individuals meet their basic needs during this time. The funds also include employees who are out of work due to the blast and residents whose homes were destroyed.

The United Way said donations will go to local nonprofit organizations that will work with affected individuals to provide assistance.

“This explosion is yet another devastating incident in an already incredibly tough year for our community,” said Brian Hassett, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Nashville. “People have lost their homes, employees are out of work and we want to be there to help support them however we can.”

If you’re interested in helping, United Way said it will be accepting donations on its website here or texting “RESTORE 20″ to 41444.

Those who were affected by the explosion and need immediate assistance can call United Way at 211 or visit 211.org.

