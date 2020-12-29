Scam targeting concealed carry owners making rounds, Alabama sheriff warns

(WBRC/WVLT) - An Alabama sheriff’s office is warning people who have a concealed carry permit about a scam targeting them.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a new scam is making the rounds, telling gun owners that their concealed carry permit needs to be renewed or changed. The scam comes in a text and provides a link to provide the permit holder’s information.

WBRC reported that Permitium, the company that provides the software that allows for online renewals in Alabama, has released a statement on the scam.

“The link is malicious and has NOT been generated by Permitium or your local agency Permit Director Software. NO TEXT MESSAGES FROM PERMITIUM CONTAIN LINKS.”

Permitium asks that if you’ve been targeted by these scammers to report the activity here.

