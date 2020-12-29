Advertisement

Scam targeting concealed carry owners making rounds, Alabama sheriff warns

An Alabama sheriff’s office is warning people who have a concealed carry permit about a scam targeting them.
(KOTA)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBRC/WVLT) - An Alabama sheriff’s office is warning people who have a concealed carry permit about a scam targeting them.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a new scam is making the rounds, telling gun owners that their concealed carry permit needs to be renewed or changed. The scam comes in a text and provides a link to provide the permit holder’s information.

WBRC reported that Permitium, the company that provides the software that allows for online renewals in Alabama, has released a statement on the scam.

“The link is malicious and has NOT been generated by Permitium or your local agency Permit Director Software. NO TEXT MESSAGES FROM PERMITIUM CONTAIN LINKS.”

Permitium asks that if you’ve been targeted by these scammers to report the activity here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Blue skies with a few passing clouds over Pigeon Forge this morning.
Heavy rain and warmth on New Year’s Day
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Expect to see coronavirus surge in mid-January, Knox County officials warn
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
A year ago today, Kobe and Gigi Bryant walked to their last Lakers game